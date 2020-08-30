Doloris Yatzkanic

Doloris R. Yatzkanic, 86, of Kent, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in 1934 in Kent to Adam and Mary Valyo Gordish.
Doloris was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent.
She was a homemaker and resided her entire life in Kent.
She enjoyed crocheting, reading, crafts, baking, cooking, bowling and spending time with her family.
Dory is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert F. Yatzkanic, Kent; three children: Robert A. Yatzkanic and wife Vicki, Blairsville; Victoria Swan, Kent; and Mary Marco and husband Robert, Plum; three grandchildren: Aimee Mondics and husband Cory, Apollo; Nicholas Marco and wife Jennifer, Monroeville; and Natalie Marco, Plum; and one brother, Daniel Gordish and wife Teresa, Homer City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert Gordish; and her sister, Mary Ellen Mitsko.
A funeral Mass to celebrate Dory’s life will be celebrated by the Rev. Father Matthew Morelli at 11 a.m. Monday at Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent. Interment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.