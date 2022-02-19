Domingo Rivera Jr., 59, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
He was the son of Domingo Rivera (deceased) and Carmen Vicente, of Dixonville.
Domingo served in the Army. He loved his motorcycle, fishing and computers.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Damon Rivera, of Glassport, Pa.; aunts, Millie Guesman, of Dixonville, and Elba Colón and husband Frank, of Plantation, Fla.; uncles, George Cartagena and wife Maribel, of Totowa, N.J., and Angel Cartagena and wife Maria, of North Bergen, N.J.; numerous cousins; and best friends Kevin and Trudy, of Youngstown, Ohio.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at Divine Destiny Ministries, 207 Old Route 119 South, Indiana.