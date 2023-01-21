Don Wellington Woodworth, 90, formerly of Indiana, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Menifee, Calif.
He was born Feb. 28, 1932, in Laconia, N.H., to Donald Merwin and Leoine Daisy (Hale) Woodworth. Don was an English professor for more than 40 years, over two decades at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He collected daguerreotypes, researched family history and genealogy, played drums in a Dixieland Jazz band, and was an avid naturalist.
He was a dedicated social activist, working in the early civil rights and anti-war movements as well as fighting to end poverty. He was passionate about building community wherever he lived and over the years he served on many boards.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Barbara Jean Townley, of Menifee; his children and their families, Ted Woodworth, Tamber Woodworth, Bethany Woodworth and Bayard Woodworth; his eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; his siblings Steven Woodworth and Ruth Woodworth Criger; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Leoine Woodworth; and his siblings Joan St. Louis and Anne Richardson.
There will be a celebration of Don’s life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Don’s honor to the ACLU or Southern Poverty Law Center.