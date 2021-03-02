Donald A. “Duck” Shaffer

Donald Andrew “Duck” Shaffer, 67, of Clymer, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home in Indiana. Born in Indiana on April 25, 1953, he was a son of Michael Bruce Shaffer Jr. and Laura Larue (Patterson) Shaffer.
Duck was a proud union worker with the Labors International Union of North America. He retired in January 2018, following a career that spanned more than 30 years. Following his retirement, he enjoyed working part time for Clymer Borough.
He loved being with his family, especially his two grandchildren, whom he enjoyed watching participate in sporting events. Duck also enjoyed watching his son, Michael, play football when he was in high school at Purchase Line, and more recently as a football coach. He was an outdoorsman who liked to hunt, fish and go to camp. He was an avid fan of the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins and he enjoyed playing cards with his friends.
In addition to his son, Michael Shaffer, and his two granddaughters, Rylee and Sydney Shaffer, all of Clymer, Duck is survived by his siblings: Walter Shaffer, Edwardsburg, Mich.; Willie Shaffer (Beth Shaffer), Elkhart, Ind.; Bonnie Schaeffer (Lynn Schaeffer), Indiana; and Pamela Brock (Randy Brock), Elkhart, Ind. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Daniel Shaffer, and sister-in-law, Vick Shaffer.
His memory will be cherished by his family and friends and those that he knew throughout his life.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer. A private funeral for his extended family will be held Thursday. Pastor Caleb Fugate will officiate. Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering. Burial will be in Sample Run Cemetery, Clymer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Foundation of Western Pennsylvania, 416 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209.
