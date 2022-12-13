Donald A. Edwards, 87, of Home, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at his residence.
He was born May 30, 1935, in Dixonville to William and Leota (Knepper) Edwards.
Don was a 1953 graduate of Marion Center High School. He attended Cornerstone Worship Center. Donald had been employed by General Motors and also drove bus for Marion Center School District.
Don enjoyed flying his 172 and participating in car shows. He loved to camp with his family and traveled most of the states as well as Mexico. He enjoyed relaxing while listening to ’50s pop, country or hymns.
Surviving are his wife, Josephine (Leone) Edwards, whom he wed Oct. 28, 1953; two sons, David Edwards and Kenneth Edwards and wife Susan; and grandchildren, Melissa, Ryan, Eric, Aaron, Mike and Andrew.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; son, Thomas; daughter, Linda; and daughter-in-law, Franky Lyn.
Friends will be received from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Paul Price officiating.
Private interment will take place in Smicksburg Cemetery.