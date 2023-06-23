Donald Anderson Hinton, 85, of Penn Run, died on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at his home with his beloved wife, Ruth Ann, by his side.
The son of Earl and Irene (Anderson) Hinton, he was born on July 13, 1937, in Cessna, Bedford County.
Don was a 1959 graduate of Thaddaeus Steven’s Trade School in Lancaster. After graduation, he worked in the baking industry and retired in 1998.
He was a member of Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Don served his country for six years as a member of the National Guard.
Don enjoyed camping; he began camping in 1983 and continued until Memorial Day weekend, 2022.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Ruth Ann (Wilson) Hinton; three children: Donald (Suzanne) Hinton, Deborah (Blaine) Smith and Dennis (Michel) Hinton; six grandchildren: Josh and Bryce (Taylor) Hinton, Alexa and Hunter Smith, Ashley (Jacob) Dixon and Hannah (John) Johnson; and two great-grandchildren: Julia and Claire Dixon.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by one sister, Catherine Jedlicka, and two brothers, Robert and Eugene Hinton.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. Additional visitation at the funeral home will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment will follow in Fishertown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Fishertown Cemetery Association, 1607 Crissman Road, New Paris, PA 15554.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.