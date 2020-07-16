Donald B. Ginter

Donald “Don” Bert Ginter, a resident of the McKinley Health Center of Brookville, formerly of Homer City and Cut Bank, Mont., died in his sleep early Saturday morning, July 11, 2020, at the age of 74 from complications of advanced frontotemporal dementia.
He was the son of Roy L. and Theda E. (Shank) Ginter, of Homer City.
He is survived by his son, Donald Barry and Nicole M. (Kennedy) Ginter, of Clarion; his sister Kay (Ginter) South, of Easley, S.C.; and his brothers: Larry and wife Carolyn Ginter, of Dixon, Calif; Robert Ginter, of Homer City; and Carl and wife Michelle Ginter, of Wappingers Falls, N.Y.; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews across the country.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years Nancy C. (Dobish) Ginter; his parents; a sister, Lois Jean (Ginter) Kozele; his
sister-in-law Marsha (Spondike) Ginter; and brother-in-law Wayne South.
Don was a 1963 graduate of Laura Lamar High School (now Homer-Center) and was retired from his self-owned janitorial service in 2008.
He worked in many different jobs over his life and enjoyed heavy equipment operation, brick and block laying and construction.
In 1976, he became a member of the Blairsville congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and dedicated the next 44 years volunteering to help others learn about the Bible and its marvelous hope for the future, nearly 40 of those years he did so on a full-time volunteer basis.
He also enjoyed volunteering his time in Jehovah’s Witnesses construction and disaster relief efforts in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, New York, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.
He had the privilege of serving in six different congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses: Blairsville; Indiana; Spring Church; 18 years in Shelby, Mont.; Shippenville; and most recently in Brookville. His big smile, hearty laugh and desire to bring that to others will be missed by all who knew and loved him. But, his desire to share his joy, faith and hope with others is what will be missed the most. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, July 25. Contact family for details on those digital arrangements.
