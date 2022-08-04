Donald B. Townsend, 78, born Feb. 23, 1944, a lifelong resident of South Bend, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family and an outpouring of love.
He was strong and brave in his fight with cancer. His favorite people called him Donnie, dad, brother, grandpa, “pawpaw” and Uncle D.
He leaves behind his loving and caring wife, Sara Inez (Sheasley) and would have celebrated their 58th year of marriage on Aug. 14.
Together they had two children, Tina (Townsend) Kundla, married to Scott Kundla and Melissa Townsend-Fisher, married to Chris Fisher. Don was adored by his grandchildren, Christian Kundla, married to Dana (Kirsch) Kundla; Courtney Kundla and significant other Brad Remaley; Mason Fisher; and Sara Grace Fisher. He was blessed to have two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Robert and Aiden Michael Kundla.
He talked daily with his sister, Barbara (Townsend) Goldstrom, and enjoyed their time together. Donnie is now reunited in heaven with his identical twin, Ronald S. Townsend Sr.; older brother Robert L Townsend; and infant brother Douglas. His brothers enjoyed their coffee and projects together.
He was also preceded in death by several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and nephews that he enjoyed close relationships with. He was the son of Robert S. and Janet (Smith) Townsend.
He loved spending time at his camp, Uncle D’s, that he built next to his twin brother’s camp, Short Fingers, in 1986, in Benezette and viewing the elk that would come in the yard.
Through the years, he made memories to last a lifetime with his grandchildren fishing and hunting. He enjoyed taking vacations and cruises with his wife to many locations including Hawaii, Alaska, New England and many beach islands.
His strong work ethic was evident in his career at National Roll Steel Foundry in Avonmore and as a co-owner of GPS Security Inc. For several years he was a Pennsylvania State Constable and enjoyed his interactions with law enforcement and it was during this time his love for fair season began to dominate his summers. He was a proud member of the Dayton Fair Board and it was his favorite week of the year.
In the winter, he was often found plowing snow for multiple neighbors all hours of the day and night.
Donnie was a graduate of Elderton Class of 1962 and looked forward to the class breakfasts. He enjoyed being active, tending to his large garden, attending gun bashes and helping neighbors and friends.
Upon his cancer diagnosis, his goal was to receive his 50-year pin of brotherhood service for the Masonic Freemasonry Apollo Lodge 437 as a 32 degree Freemason. During his years of service, he held multiple roles as an active member and proudly received his pin this spring. In addition, he received his 50-year pin of service for the Coudersport Scottish Rite and a Syria Temple Shriner and Baker Trail Forest #180 lodge member. Don was an active member of the United Commercial Travelers in Indiana for over 50 years as well.
Don was a deacon at St Jacob’s United Church of Christ in South Bend. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. He was also a member of Whitetails Unlimited, Red Barn Sportsman Club and was a lifelong blood donor to the American Red Cross. During his cancer fight this year, he was a beneficiary of many blood and platelet donations and would want all to consider donating to help others.
Family and friends may share condolences on Friday, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton. A Masonic service will be held at 6:45 p.m.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday at Clark Chapel Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at South Bend Cemetery. Services will be officiated by Pastor Doug Johnson.
Memorial contributions may be made in Donnie’s memory to the Richard G. Laube Cancer Center, 1 Nolte Drive, Kittanning, PA 16201, or St. Jacob’s United Church of Christ, 643 Crooked Creek Road, Shelocta, PA 15774.
Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For those unable to attend services, for anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Don’s family, or to view a video tribute, please visit www.bauer funeral.com.