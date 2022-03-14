Donald C. Gibson, 91, of Indiana, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A son of Murry C. and Virginia (Mottern) Gibson, he was born March 26, 1930, in Pittsburgh.
Don was a 1949 graduate of Indiana High School. He worked as an accountant for Indiana Dairy and Fisher Scientific.
Don enjoyed sports and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.
He is survived by his three children: Greg Gibson and wife Linda, of Indiana; Barry Gibson and wife Diane, of Indiana; and Diana Duchon and husband Daniel, of Shelocta; four grandchildren: Stephen Gibson and wife Megan, Nathan Duchon and wife Molli, Zachary Gibson and Jeniece Duchon; three great-grandchildren: Makenna Gibson, Madelyne Gibson and Wyatt Duchon; a sister, Shirley Froggatt; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Catherine Gibson, and two siblings, Robert Gibson and Helen Van Dyke.
Special thanks to all the staff at The Fountains/Gardens for his care.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker has been entrusted with services.