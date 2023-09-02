Donald C. Moose, 93, of McCandless, formerly of Indiana, died on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Anthology of McCandless.
Born Jan. 26, 1930, in Brush Valley, he was the son of Sandy and Elma (Strong) Moose. He was the husband of Shirley (Filer) Moose, who died Oct. 16, 2008.
He is remembered by his daughter, Cindy Zell, and son-in-law, Jonathan, of Pittsburgh, and by his grandchildren, Jared and Hannah Zell.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Glenn and Ruth Moose.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until noon Tuesday with his funeral service to follow at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
Interment will be made at Brush Valley Union Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.