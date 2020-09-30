Donald C. Potts

Donald Clair Potts, 86, of Indiana, died peacefully Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was the son of Joseph and Lena (Alexander) Potts and was born Dec. 3, 1933, in Homer City.
Donald was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Holy Name Society and was a former usher at the church. He was a surveyor and was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. He was a former feather weight Golden Glove boxing champion.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary (DeCarlo) Potts; his three children, Sandra and husband Dennis Harshyne, Shelocta; Christina Jones, Homer City; and son Joseph Potts and wife Marcella, Indiana; his six grandchildren, Jesse (Jeannine) Jones, Homer City; Jennifer Jones (Glenn Gomish), Blairsville; Benjamin (Kate) Harshyne, Iowa City, Iowa; Zachary Harshyne, Shelocta; Lane Potts, Indiana; and Nathan Potts, Indiana.
He is also survived by his three great-grandchildren, Preston Kole Gomish, Lee Summer Jones and Jack West Harshyne; one sister, Wanda and husband Terry Stiles, of Blairsville; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Robin Jones.
A funeral Mass will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines Site. Interment will follow in the St. Louis Cemetery, Lucernemines.