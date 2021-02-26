Donald Campbell, 87, of Indiana, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Scenery Hill Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Born April 29, 1933, in Blacklick Township, Indiana County, he was a child of Doyle and Georganna (Huston) Campbell.
He worked as a steelworker at Latrobe Steel Mill.
He is survived by his sons, Ronald (Wanda), of Robinson; Donald (Marlene), of Latrobe; Ted (Kim), of Delaware; and Randy (Jan), of Blairsville. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Mazza, of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Burial at Greenwood Cemetery will be private. Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.