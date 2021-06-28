Donald “Charlie” Clifton Berringer, 91, of Cherry Tree (Uniontown), died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home in Home.
The son of Mahlon D. and Leta (McManus) Berringer, he was born on May 13, 1930, in Green Township, Indiana County.
He married Edith “Edie” (Reed) Berringer on Oct. 15, 1949, and they shared more than 71 years together.
Charlie’s life was focused upon his family and his work. Charlie had a strong work ethic and took great pride and care in all his working endeavors.
For 25 years, he owned and operated the Berringer Auto Repair in Uniontown, working as the garage mechanic and inspecting vehicles.
Charlie was an independent contractor for the Tribune Democrat for 30 years.
One of his favorite pastimes was traveling. He especially enjoyed visiting the western United States.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Edie Berringer; his son, Donald D. Berringer, of Indiana; daughter, Susan D. Bennett (Fred), of Cherry Tree; his three grandchildren, Melissa Bennett, Michelle Welch (Randy) and Scott Bennett (Paula); two great-grandchildren, Libby Renee Bernd and Lauren Nicole Bennett; his two good friends, Arthur “T.D.” Buterbaugh and Timothy Keith; and special family friend, Thomas Wagner.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and his two sisters, Betty Mitchell and Dolores Brink.
At Charlie’s request, there will not be a visitation or service. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Uniontown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be forwarded to Four Footed Friends.
Charlie’s family would like to thank Dr. Richard Sandrowicz, Dr. Eric Heasley and Dr. Matthew Klain for their care and kindness.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
