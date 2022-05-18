Donald "Don" P. Penrod 

Donald “Don” Penrod died unexpectedly at his home Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the age of 77.
Don was born Sept. 14, 1944, in Brush Valley, just outside Johnstown. He attended Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, where he was a two-sport athlete playing baseball and wrestling.
After finishing at Otterbein, Don began a 50-year career in the flooring industry. He is remembered as an accomplished businessman who loved to work and solve problems.
Don is survived by Jody, his loving wife of 37 years; his children Jill (Ted) Lococo, of Montgomery, Texas; Andrew (Jennifer) Penrod, of Charlotte, N.C.; and Alex (Jeff Demsky) Penrod, of Columbus, Ohio; his beloved grandchildren Nick Lococo, Ceci Lococo, Chase Blackwelder, Noah Blackwelder, Luke Penrod, Eli Penrod, Emma Penrod and Aiden Penrod; his wonderful sister, Bonnie (Bill) Plowman; and many other amazing friends and family members.
Don was an incredible athlete and continued playing on multiple softball teams up until his death. He also umpired and participated in Baseball Fantasy Camps.
Anyone who knew him remembers his colorful stories and larger-than-life personality. He completed crossword puzzles in pen almost every day of his adult life. An avid sports fan, he was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Ohio State enthusiast.
More than anything, he loved spending time with his family and friends who meant everything to him.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date in place of a funeral.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Stratford Ecological Center in Delaware, Ohio.
The family would like to thank everyone who has sent love, prayers and support. To leave a message for the family, visit www.New comerColumbus.com.