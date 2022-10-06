Donald “Don” R. Henry Sr., 75, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, from respiratory failure.
Don was born to Howard and Edith (Kanaar) Henry on April 6, 1947, in Indiana. Don served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968 during the Vietnam War in the 173rd Airborne Division.
He worked at R&P Coal Company for 22 years and then worked for Corte Masonry until his retirement. Don loved his family, nature, hunting, a good card game and Western television programs.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judy (Wilson) Henry; his children Don Henry Jr. and wife Lisa; Gary Henry and wife Traci; Michele Kelly and husband Kevin; his grandchildren Zackary Gardner, Cody Henry, Adam Henry and wife Alyssa, Dakota Gunsallus and wife Ma’Riah, Austin Henry, Brandon Gunsallus and wife Lea, Ryan Henry, Sarah Kelly and Kristen Kelly; five great grandchildren; his sister Anna Mae McCroskey; and his brothers Howard Tom Henry and wife Joan and Harold Henry.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Herbert Paul Henry and Robert Henry.
Friends and family will be received from noon until the time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. Saturday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to The American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Avenue, #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
