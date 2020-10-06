Donald E. Boughner (Pappy Don), 66, of Penn Run, was called home to be with his loving precious Lord and Savior, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
The son of the Rev. Robert E. Boughner and Luella Eileen (Greggs) Boughner, he was born April 25, 1954, in Franklin.
He was employed by R&P Coal Company for several years before becoming a Cherryhill Township supervisor.
He was always ready to help others in any way possible. Giving a helping hand to family and friends was always a joy to him. He was a founding member of the Independent Country Church and was very passionate about serving the Lord and doing all he could for the church and his church family.
Don enjoyed the outdoors at any time of the year. He enjoyed hunting bear, deer and fox, as well as fishing locally or on one of his many fishing trips to Canada. He also enjoyed time spent on the golf course.
Don always had a story to tell of his great adventures. He was eager to plant and harvest a garden to share with friends and family each year.
Don was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He had the greatest enjoyment when he was with his family and especially his grandchildren, Troy and Ella, as they were the joy of his life.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ilene (Syster) Boughner; two daughters, Stephanie (Eric) Misko, of Clymer, and Wendy (Jacob) Williams, of Penn Run; two grandchildren, Troy and Ella Williams, of Penn Run; two siblings, Jack D. Boughner and wife Linda, of Crownsville, Md., and Diane K. Strong and husband Scott, of Penn Run; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judith L. Boughner.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Additional visitation will also be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Independent Country Church, 2813 Tipperary Road, Northern Cambria, with service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Independent Country Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Independent Country Church, P.O. Box 361, Penn Run, PA, 15765.
Condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.