Donald E. Burkett, 82, of Aultman, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born Dec. 28, 1940, in Aultman, to Howard M. and Mary Christina (Fairbanks) Burkett.
He was a proud 1958 graduate of Laura Lamar High School. Don worked as a highway design supervisor for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for 33 years. He was an Air Force veteran.
Don served as past president of the Aultman Volunteer Fire Department and was a 50-plus-year member of the Mason Lodge #313. An avid golfer, he also enjoyed woodworking in his spare time.
Don is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 61 years, Helen LaRue (Guiher) Burkett; his children Bryan (Lyn) Burkett, of Silva, N.C., Donald S. Burkett, of Aultman, and Michelle (Randy) Sell, of Indiana; grandson Luke Sell; brother Kay F. (Virginia) Burkett, of Zimmerman, Minn.; as well as nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Burkett.
Friends will be received by the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road S., Indiana, with Pastor Marv Nelson officiating. Private interment will take place in Bethel Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in Don’s name to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
