Donald Eugene Painter, of Smithport, died of natural causes at home on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the age of 52.
He is survived by his parents, Dean and Carole Painter, lifelong residents of Smithport; brothers, Dean Painter, of Millersville, and Douglas Painter, of Smithport.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl and Ethel Painter and Ernest and Jean O’Hara, all of Smithport.
Don was born Feb. 25, 1968, in Indiana, and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School in 1986 and attended California University of Pennsylvania. Following college, he lived in McKeesport for 12 years and worked as a customer service and sales representative in the printing industry. He then relocated back to his hometown of Smithport and was enjoying his second career as a postal worker at the Arcadia Post Office.
At Don’s request, no services will be held.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.
The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers and donations.
