Donald E. Simpson, 84, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital.
A son of Mark and Ruth Weaver Simpson, he was born March 21, 1938, in Indiana.
Don started working on the family farm when he was 5 years old. He retired in 2013. While in school, Don played basketball and baseball. He continued to watch both of these sports.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa J. Gallo Simpson, of Indiana, whom he married Nov. 10, 2005; a son, Thomas Simpson and wife Beverly, of Indiana; three siblings: Janet Temple, Robert Simpson and wife Crystal and Martha Yachisko and husband Adam; two grandchildren: Kevin Simpson and wife Kristen and Matthew Simpson; and two great-grandchildren: Bailey Simpson and Adam Simpson.
There is no visitation. Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
