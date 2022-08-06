Donald Edward Barnhart, 83, of Blairsville, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
The son of Clyde E. and Verna (Hubert) Barnhart, he was born March 12, 1939, in Livermore.
Mr. Barnhart was a member of The United Presbyterian Church, Blairsville.
He maintained the family farm his entire life, growing crops and raising beef cattle and other animals.
He had a great sense of humor and a very artistic side. He was an avid hunter and loved fishing, gardening and collecting model airplanes. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are his daughter Donna J. Messenger (James), of Blairsville; a stepson, Paul Tarr (Julie), of Youngwood; two grandchildren, Ben and Madison Hissem; two great-grandchildren, Zayden and Brooks; a sister, Dorothy Sharp, of Blairsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Samuel, Leonard and Lee Barnhart; and a sister, Irene Kline.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Timothy R. Monroe officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.