Donald George Kardos, 92, of Blairsville (Burrell Township), passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
The son of John and Freida (Doczkat) Kardos, he was born Dec. 31, 1928, in Chalfant, Allegheny County.
Don graduated from Turtle Creek High School in 1946 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He worked as a carpenter and was a member of Carpenters Union #432. He was also a member of the Hebron Lutheran Church, Blairsville, Acacia Lodge #355 F&AM, Blairsville, and a former member of Burrell Township Water Authority.
Surviving are his loving wife of 68 years, Diana (Zemenak) Kardos, whom he married Nov. 26, 1953; three sons, Donald J. Kardos (Erlene), of Blairsville; Gary A. Kardos (Carolyn), of Harrisonburg, Va.; and Dale R. Kardos (Marge), of York; eight grandchildren, Adam, Anna, Matthew, Sally, Seth, Kelli, Vincent and Fred; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Klingensmith (Chester), Murrysville; and a brother, John Kardos, of Meadville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Albert Kardos.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:30 to 11 a.m., the time of the funeral service, at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, with Pastor John M. Smaligo officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
The family kindly suggests memorial donations be made to the Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, PA 15717 in memory of Donald Kardos.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.