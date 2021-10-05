Donald H. Boring, 82, of Strongstown, passed away at home Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Dec. 7, 1938.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Boring; wife, Margaret “Peggy” Boring; grandson, David George; and sister, Gloria Wessman.
Surviving are his daughters, Bonnie (fiancé, Ray) Boring and Donna (Ernie) George; grandson, Donnie (Ann) Boring; and great-grandson, Jack Boring. He is also survived by his brothers, Dennis and Rodger; sisters, Georgia and Bernice; and special cousin, Richard Boring.
He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a retired coal miner from Greenwich Coal Mine. Don enjoyed tinkering in the garage, playing guitar, talking about the good old days and especially camping at his nephew Jessie’s.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Askew-Houser Funeral Homes Inc., Nanty Glo, where funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday with the Rev. Bill Warrick officiating. Interment will be in the Pineland Cemetery, Strongstown.
