Donald Harris Jr., 94, of Shelocta, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
The son of Donald Harris Sr. and Edith (Gearhart) Harris, he was born in 1926 in Homer City.
At age 17, he enlisted to serve in World War II. He was a corpsman in the U.S. Navy and was attached to the 2nd Platoon, Company B, 1st Battalion, 4th Regiment, 6th Marine Division of the U.S. Marine Corps. He received two Purple Heart medals for being wounded in combat as a corpsman in the first and second landings on Okinawa, where he saved many lives. His military service was featured in The Indiana Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019.
After the war, he graduated from Cambria-Rowe Business School and began his career as a justice of the peace, and secretary for Armstrong Township for 34 years.
He was also a self-employed accountant, serving coal and gas business clients, and preparing income tax returns for many local residents. The Armstrong Township Park was named after him for his longtime service.
He was a member of the Curry Run Church and served as an elder at both the Curry Run and Shelocta Presbyterian churches.
Don loved God and his family, and being with people. For many years, he enjoyed working outdoors. He and his wife hosted an annual summer family reunion, where they always enjoyed visiting with their extended family. In the winters, they would leave the cold of western Pennsylvania for a brief vacation in sunny Florida. He always appreciated his wife’s delicious cooking and baking. He liked singing gospel and country music, putting together puzzles and model planes, telling stories, and keeping in touch with his family and friends through email.
He is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 63 years, Twila (Carnahan); children, Lori Harris, Judy O’Connell (husband Dennis) and John Harris (wife Susan); six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Edith and Margie; son Donald III; and an infant son.
Due to the virus, funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
“For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain ... to depart and be with Christ ... is better by far.” Philippians 1:21 & 23.