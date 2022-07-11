Donald Harshyne, 88, of Indiana, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home. He was born Feb. 18, 1934, and was the son of Charles and Mary (Shandick) Harshyne.
Donald was retired from Penelec and later worked for Don Huey Remodeling. He was a member of Summit Church in Indiana and a former member of the Indiana Elks Club and the Indiana V.F.W.
Donald is survived by his two sons, Larry Harshyne and wife Karen, of Sellersville, and Dennis Harshyne and wife Sandy, of Shelocta; four grandchildren: Larry Harshyne and wife Mandy, Wendi Pallozzi and husband Joe, Benjamin Harshyne and wife Kate and Zachary Harshyne; and six great-grandchildren: Nathan, Joshua, Olivia, Ella, William and Jack. He is also survived by his brother, Charles S. Harshyne and wife Mary Elizabeth, of Gulph Mills.
In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Carrie; sons Dwayne and Donald (Bo); and his sister, Barbara Harshyne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Summit Church, Indiana.
Per Donald’s wishes, private services will be held at a later date.