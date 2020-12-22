Donald Irwin Eaton, 61, of Hillsdale, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
He was the son of Ted Z. and Ilene M. (Empfield) Eaton. He was born in Indiana on June 29, 1959.
Donald is survived by four children, Aaron Eaton (Caitlin), of Marietta, N.Y.; Tarah Eaton (Jason Fenton), of Ernest; Katie Eaton, of Ernest; and Jacob Eaton, of Butler; three grandchildren, Avery, Evelyn and Teagan; two siblings, Fred Eaton (Conni) and Mary Beth Ruehl (Stewart); a niece, Marissa Eaton; and a nephew, Benjamin Eaton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family is planning a private memorial service for a later date.
Services have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
