Donald J. Deitman, 79, of Oxford, N.J., passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at St. Lukes Fountain Hill Hospital in Bethlehem due to an accident.
Donald was born Aug. 4, 1942, in Indiana, to parents John and Avanelle Deitman. He was raised in the small town of Cookport, where he attended a one-room school. He graduated from Purchase Line High School and obtained a college degree from Rutgers.
He served four years in the Army, one of which was spent in Naples, Italy.
Donald is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara (McMillen) Deitman; a son, William, of Georgia; and a daughter, Kelly, of Colorado.
In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by a brother, John Eugene Deitman; a sister, Susan Ruth (Deitman) Miller; a sister-in-law, Sandra Brocious; a brother-in-law, William McMillen; his father and mother-in-law, Sherrill and Ruth McMillen; and a nephew, Thomas Brocious.
Family and friends will be received Sunday afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following at One Hope Church, 100 Ben Franklin Road, South, Indiana, with Pastor Gino Cosentino officiating.
The Knoll-Devoe Funeral Home of Washington, N.J., is assisting with the arrangements.