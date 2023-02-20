Donald J. “Monk” Merriman Sr., 79, of Elderton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Communities at Indian Haven in Indiana.
The son of Harold and Bertha (Schirf) Merriman, he was born Jan. 21, 1944, in Spangler.
Donald worked 33 years in the coal mines of R&P/Consol. He also worked for the Elderton Country Market for many years and the Shelocta Beer Distributor. Donald was a member of UMWA Local 600, where he was the president for many years and still active in holding their monthly meetings.
He was a member of the Shelocta Sportsman’s Club; the Cherry Run Gun, Rod and Reel Club; and the William Penn Association in Rural Valley. Donald was a member of the St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Yatesboro.
Over the years, Donald enjoyed playing softball in many leagues where he was the pitcher. He coached Little League in Elderton for many years. He loved spending time in his garage, hunting, fishing and gardening.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife Pauline F. (Kline) Merriman, whom he married Sept. 29, 1962; children Donald Merriman Jr. and wife, Gloribell, of Piscataway, N.J., Brenda Merriman, of Elderton, Cindy Cornish and husband Todd, of Dayton, Ed Merriman, of Elderton, Robert Merriman and wife Heather, of Duncansville, and Larry Merriman and wife Connie, of Indiana; daughter-in-law Patricia Merriman, of Indiana; and nine grandchildren: Elizabeth Clowser and husband Zane, Duncan Merriman-Mendez, Hannah Merriman, Fiorella Merriman-Mendez, Evan Cornish, Teagan Merriman, Olivia Merriman, Tony Handa and Evelyn Merriman.
Donald is also survived by a brother, Francis Merriman and wife Susan, of Ashville; sisters Carol Anne Kutruff, of St. Lawrence, and Jeanne Falatek, of Patton; and many nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jeffrey Paul Merriman, who passed away Oct. 1, 2022; and brothers Harold “Hardy” Merriman and Earl Merriman.
Friends and family will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
Additional visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux, 200 Clairvaux Dr., Indiana, with Father Andrew Corriente as celebrant.
Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Donald’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.