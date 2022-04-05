Donald John Robbins, 79, of Indiana, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022.
He was born Dec. 22, 1942, in Pittsburgh, the son of Raymond A. and Bernadette (Dezort) Robbins.
Throughout his lifetime, Donald was a dedicated husband, father, friend and educator. He was a graduate of North Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), and studied for his doctorate degree at the University of Pittsburgh. He taught business at Kittanning High School before serving as professor of accounting in the College of Business at IUP for more than 36 years.
During his employment at IUP, Donald held the longtime position of chairman of the accounting department of the College of Business and interim dean of the College of Business, as well as serving on multiple committees. He was also an active member of the academic fraternities Gamma Rho Tau and Alpha Kappa Psi.
He was proudest, however, of his role as academic advisor, as he enjoyed supporting and encouraging the many fortunate students who came to him for guidance.
Donald loved to travel with his wife, Patricia L. “Patti” Robbins. Together, they embraced learning about the cultures and people of the places they visited. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening and landscaping.
Donald is survived by his children, son, Curtis and daughter-in-law DeAnna Robbins (Indiana), daughter, Stacie Robbins (Trenton, Fla.), son, Kevin Robbins (Tampa, Fla.), and daughter, Leesha Robbins; grandchildren, Jonathan Robbins, Tyler Robbins, Kirsten Kruk, Ashley Robbins, Julie Dunmire, Mitchell Dunmire, Bennett Dunmire, Ayden Dunmire, Carter Robbins and Maria Voorhies; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond and sister-in-law Ann Robbins; and sister, Joanne and brother-in-law Ralph Klug; numerous nieces and nephews; and many genuine friends.
Preceding Donald in death were his parents; Raymond A. and Bernadette Robbins; wife, Patricia L. “Patti” Robbins; son, Chad P. Robbins; sisters, Marsha Robbins and Kathy Cooper; and grandson, Joshua Buhler.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
In lieu of flower arrangements, memorial donations may be made in Donald Robbins’ honor to the Community of Living and Learning Inc., of Indiana, by emailing clnl@commu nitylivingandlearning.org.