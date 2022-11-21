Donald James Ramsell
The Whistler is silent; Jesus called his name, and his earthly journey ended Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Donald was born Jan. 16, 1940, to Sidney and Mary Brown Ramsell, of Lucernemines.
He was a member of Homer City Church of the Nazarene since his early teens. He graduated from Laura Lamar High School in 1957. Don served in the United States Army, stationed in Hawaii, from 1957-60. He worked for R&P Coal Company beginning in 1969, and when he retired, he embarked on a second career that brought him much joy — driving a school bus for Barker Inc. He loved the kids and families he met throughout his 15-year career with them.
In 1962, he married Barbara Lee McKee, and in June, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They are blessed with three children, Donald Sidney (Jodi), Michele Diane Kovach (Steve Norris) and Michael Scott (Jennifer). Don cherished his three grandchildren, Kara Nicole Kovach, Nicholas Joseph Kovach (Peyton) and Abigail Mae Ramsell.
Don’s hobby as a woodworker led him to some of his dearest friends, Bill Miller and family, Ben Coblentz and family and Mitz Patterson.
For their unparalleled support through his illness, special thanks to Pastor Bruce Gardner, Pam, Dave, Linda, Bernie, Ward and Peg, and to Dr. Matthew Klain for his expertise and compassion.
Don is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, sister Patricia Zerfoss and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Ramsell (Edith Mae), and sisters, Rita Jean Burkey (Dean), Emily Vandenbergh (Danny) and Janet Keener (Charles).
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Homer City Church of the Nazarene. Interment to follow in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7