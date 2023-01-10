Donald James Smith, 84, of Creekside, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at home.
Born July 9, 1938, in Apollo, he was one of 12 children of Leroy B. and Annabelle W. (Swigart) Smith.
Donald graduated school in 1958 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He proudly served during Vietnam, earning the rank of staff sergeant and recognition for his marksmanship.
He was a resident of Creekside since 1965, when he married the love of his life, Patricia Ann (Erb) Smith.
Donald worked for Pittsburgh North Aire Ride for six years, Season-All Industries for 16 years and as a deputy with the sheriff’s department for more than six years until his retirement.
He was a member of Plumville Presbyterian Church, where he served as a past elder and a life member of the VFW Post 1989.
He enjoyed camping, traveling, but most of all spending time with family.
Along with Patricia, his wife of 57 years, Donald leaves behind five children: Cindy A. (Terry) Boylstein, of Creekside; Brenda L. (Tim) Gusick, of Streator, Ill.; Larry C. (Deneen) Beer Jr., of Heilwood; Pamela Lynn (Christopher) Gearhart, of Marion Center; and Jeffrey D. (Deborah) Smith, of Indiana; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; five sisters: Laura Elaine (Richard) Wolfe, Sally Ann (John) Hedges, Sandra Lee (Thomas) Wojcik, Connie Sue (Ronald) Bowersox and Cathy Jean (Jack) Corbett; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Donald E. Smith; three sisters: Betty Jean Roudyboush, Joanne LuRue Rimel and Rena May Goldinger; and three brothers: William Thomas Smith, Richard Leroy Smith and Darrell Edward Smith.
Friends will be received by the family from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, immediately followed by a service at 4 p.m., at the Bowser Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the VFW Post 1989. Private interment in West Glade Run Cemetery will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
