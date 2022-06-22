Donald Kirsch, 83, of Ebensburg, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022.
He was born June 19, 1939, in Spangler, to Martha (McCarty) and Frederick Kirsch. Don graduated from Spangler High School before joining the U.S. Army in 1957.
He served for two years in Germany as a demolition expert. After being discharged from the Army, he enrolled in Saint Francis University, Loretto, where he earned a bachelor’s in accounting in 1964. Don subsequently became a CPA with membership in AICPA and PICPA. Don began his career as a CPA working for Arthur Andersen in Pittsburgh.
He and his family moved to Ebensburg in 1977, where he established D. F. Kirsch and Associates, a CPA firm.
Don embraced the hobby of bicycling, and in 1991, he bicycled across America in 24 days. Josie also shared the same hobby, and in 2004, they bicycled together across America on a tandem bicycle. In 2010, they bicycled from Ebensburg to Myrtle Beach, S.C. They also bicycled internationally in both Nova Scotia and Italy.
Don was married to the love of his life, Josephine (Wenturine) Kirsch, for more than 60 years. Don was preceded in death by their infant son Christopher Kirsch, his mother Martha (McCarty), father Frederick Kirsch, twin sister Barbara Sherwood and nephew Eric Long.
Don is survived by his wife; three children, Adrianne (Les) Lively, of Hilton Head Island, S.C.; Craig (Nanette) Kirsch, of Raleigh, N.C.; Kelly (David) Hursh, of Shadyside, Md.; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Don was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church in Ebensburg and was very active in his community as an officer and volunteer serving the Ebensburg Rotary Club, Penn’s Woods Council Boy Scouts of America, Cambria County Industrial Development Corporation, Cambria County Industrial Development Authority and Cambria County General Financing Authority, to name a few.
Don was a great husband, father, grandfather and friend and was known as a kind, gentle man. He had a great impact on many people and was a mentor to many. He lived every day with the mindset of a noble servant. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and community.
The family will be receiving friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria. Military honors will be held at the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. Friday.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Name Catholic Church, Ebensburg, with Fr. Brian Warcola officiating. Military honors will be held by local veterans organizations.
In lieu of flowers, Don requested contributions be made to the Ebensburg Rotary Dog Park. Contributions should be sent to The Ebensburg Rotary Club at PO Box 231, Ebensburg, PA 15931, and designated “In memory of Don Kirsch.”