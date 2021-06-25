Donald L. Beckwith

Donald Lee Beckwith, 82, of Roscoe, died Saturday, June 19, 2021.
He was born Tuesday, June 28, 1938, in Lewistown, a son of Leroy and Hazel (Beck) Beckwith.
He proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps.
Don was a retired state trooper with 30 years of service. He was also retired as the sheriff of Indiana County with 12 years of service.
He was a member of the Indiana-Franklin Lodge 313 F&AM, the Elks Lodge #931, Indiana, the Indiana Moose Lodge #174, the Indiana Fraternal Order of the Eagles, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the Roscoe Sportsman Association, the PA Sheriff’s Association, the Frank Kelly Memorial Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #62 and an endowment member of the NRA.
In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his brother, Darrell Beckwith.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 19 years, Veronica Beckwith, of Roscoe; three children: Robert Beckwith, of Creekside; Kara Lukehart, of Denver, N.C.; and Marna Kipf (Tim), of Clermont, Fla.; two stepchildren, Rene Pascoe (Bob), of Stockdale, and John Scrip, of Roscoe; and sister Vonna Patterson, of Huntingdon. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Caroline, Brooke and Joel Beckwith and Tayla Pascoe.
Friends will be received in the Mariscotti Funeral Home Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, Pa., today from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. when funeral services will begin in the funeral home with the Rev. Amory Merriman officiating.
Interment will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Western Pennsylvania Police Benevolent Foundation, PO Box 382, Meadowlands, PA 15347.