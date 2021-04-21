Donald L. McKee

Donald Lawrence McKee, 64, of Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at his home Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Don was born to J. Paul and Barbara McKee on Nov. 14, 1955, in Indiana.
He was a lifelong member of St. Bernard’s Parish and a graduate of St. Bernard’s Elementary School. Don, known affectionately as “Bummer,” graduated from Indiana Area High School in 1973.
Don graduated from Duquesne Law School and was admitted to the PA bar on May 22, 1991. He retired as chief public defender in April 2020.
Don was preceded in death by his father, J. Paul McKee.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Muller McKee; 13 siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Don’s final day was spent doing what he loved most ... taking a walk down Philadelphia Street.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, Indiana.
Face masks and social distancing requirements will be in place.
