Donald L. McKee

Donald Lawrence McKee, 64, of Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at his home Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Don was born to J. Paul and Barbara McKee on Nov.14, 1955, in Indiana.
He was a lifelong member of St. Bernard’s Parish and a graduate of St. Bernard’s Elementary School.
Don, known affectionately as “Bummer,” graduated from Indiana Area High School in 1973. Don played football at IHS, Little League and Junior/Senior Legion Baseball. The highlight of his sports career was hitting his only home run off his lifelong friend Steve Jack.
Don graduated from Duquesne Law School and was admitted to the Pa. bar on May 22, 1991. He began working for Delaney and Delaney, and later as a partner in the firm of Dougherty and McKee, where he handled real estate, business development and criminal defense. In 1997, he was named an assistant public defender in the Indiana County Public Defender’s Office. He was appointed chief public defender in 2012 until his retirement in April 2020. Don served on the Criminal Justice Advisory Board, was a member of the Public Defender’s Association and was named Indiana County Public Defender of the Year numerous times.
Don loved to travel, spending time with family and friends, often counting down the days until the next trip to Topsail, and the annual boys’ golf trip to Myrtle Beach.
Don was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was preceded in death by his father, J. Paul McKee.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Muller McKee, and the following siblings: Jerry McKee, of California; Peggy Campbell, of Hollidaysburg; Greg McKee (Natalie), of Indiana; Pat McKee, of Indiana; Molly McKee, of Indiana; Kevin McKee, of Indiana; Maureen McKee (Ed O’Sullivan), of Indiana; Dan McKee (Debby), of Pittsburgh; Tim McKee (Sue), of Gibsonia; Katie McKee (Brian Yarnal), of Delaware; Paul McKee, of New Brighton; Rosie Leonardo (Billy), of Indiana; and Barb Stossel (Rob), of Indiana. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. While he loved all his nieces and nephews, he had a special bond with Emma, Kaitlyn, Ryan and Addie Stossel.
Don’s final day was spent doing what he loved most … taking a walk down Philadelphia Street.
Friends will be received at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, of Indiana, 965 Philadelphia St., on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church with the Rev. Father Richard Owens as celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.