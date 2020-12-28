Donald L. Pinkerton

Donald Lee Pinkerton, 83, of Elderton, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on April 13, 1937, to James and Stella (Umbaugh) Pinkerton in Cowanshannock Township.
Donald worked as a heavy equipment operator for Valley Land Fill — Irwin. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed going to Tionesta to camp, and going to the Elderton Senior Center. Donald was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Shelocta.
Donald is survived by his two sons, Donald R. (Kathy) Pinkerton, of Rural Valley, and Timothy Lee (Claire Ann) Pinkerton, of Parkwood; two daughters, Kathy (Timothy) Brocious, of Worthington, and Karen (Harold) Popp-Toy, of Elderton; brother, Robert Pinkerton, of Kingsville, Nev.; daughter-in-law, Christine Pinkerton; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Edith L. Harkleroad Pinkerton; son, Larry Pinkerton; daughter, Judy Ann Cravener; three sisters, Ann Metzler, Bev Walker and Mary Harkleroad; and three brothers, David, James and Nolan (Frank) Pinkerton.
Services will be private. Interment will take place in Harkleroad Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley.