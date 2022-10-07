Donald Lee Amendt, 76, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at home.
Donald was born April 11, 1946, in Baltimore, Md., to Edward and Doris (Speake) Amendt.
A proud resident of Indiana for more than 50 years, Don graduated from Loyalsock Township Senior High School in 1964, followed by undergraduate and graduate degrees in music education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as a member of the classes of ’68 and ’72.
After a decade spent teaching, Don set out on his own as the owner of a music store in the area, followed by time working in regional banks and many years as the executive director of the Indiana Area Arts Council and Pennsylvania Rural Arts Alliance, helping creative spirits in our area ply their craft and share their gifts, notably as the leader of the New Growth Arts Festival taking place in downtown Indiana every summer. Known to old friends and new as “the Panda,” “Panda Bear” or simply “Bear,” Don wore many hats in his full life, but was always, above all, a devoted husband, caring father and trumpet player of exceptional ability.
An award-winning musician in high school and at university as well as an honored alumnus of “the beast of the East,” the IUP marching band, Don’s talent continued to blossom through time spent with rock groups, big band ensembles and as a music teacher before finding his community and home as the principal musician and lead E-flat cornet player of the nationally renowned Wildcat Regiment Band based out of Home. With summers spent traveling to battlefields and brass band festivals across the country, Panda’s voice spoke most loudly ringing out the gorgeous, soaring notes of 19th century music alongside his dearest friends.
Devoted beyond measure to his wife, Susan Purdy Amendt, first as a partner, then later as a caretaker during her battle with early onset Alzheimer’s, Don’s example of unconditional love and support will not soon be forgotten. Through good times and bad, Panda loved fiercely, courageously, selflessly and with a sense of humor that left any room he visited filled with more warmth than when he entered.
Don’s memory will be cherished by his children, Megan Amendt and her husband, Ryan Roswell, of Philadelphia, and Matthew Amendt and his wife, Maia Mazaurette, of Paris, who are uncertain how to proceed without daily phone calls home. He is also survived by his sister, Janet Girard, of Havre de Grace, Md., and her children, Tim Girard and Nicole Judge.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and his treasured wife, Sue.
A celebration of the Panda’s life will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 15, at Gorell Recital Hall on the IUP campus. His family would be honored to join with his many friends in marking a life well lived.