Donald Lutz

Donald Melvin Lutz, 85, of Springville, N.Y., formerly of Home, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home in Springville.
The son of Roy Melvin “Pete” Lutz and F. Pearl (Bush) Lutz Orr, he was born Aug. 23, 1935, in Home.
He retired in 1997 from the Ford Motor Company in Buffalo, N.Y., after 25 years of employment. Previously, he had worked at Bethlehem Steel in Lackawanna, N.Y. He resided in the Buffalo area for about 65 years.
Don is survived by his wife, Bernice (Ling); two daughters: Diana Hill, Clarksburg, and Marsha Lutz, Apollo; three grandchildren: Robert Isaac, Michelle Clark and Melissa Baney; 10 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; a brother, J. Thomas Lutz and wife Norma, Lakeworth, Fla.; two half-sisters: Dorothy (James) Burkett, Home, and Janet (Walter) Harper, Home; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather John Orr; daughter Sandra Lutz; grandson Bryan Hill; his first wife, Ruth; and his second wife, Kathy.
He had requested no viewing or funeral service and was cremated. The arrangements were under the direction of Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, Springville.