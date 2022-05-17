Donald O. McCoy, 74, of Delmont, formerly of Blairsville, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
Born Jan. 9, 1948, in Amherst County, Virginia, he was the son of Betty McCoy.
Donald was a retired truck driver, former security guard and commercial painter. He was a huge Cleveland Browns fan. Donald enjoyed spending time with his family, playing the guitar, drawing and painting.
Donald is survived by his wife, Marcia (Williams) McCoy, of Delmont; twins, Pastor Calvin McCoy and wife Melinda, of Blairsville, and Kim Price, of East Cleveland, Ohio; two daughters, Donna Bruce and husband Wonzooly, of Richmond, Va., and Alysia Wimberly and husband Tremaine, of Maplewood, N.J.; two stepdaughters, Marilyn McFarlan, of Blairsville, and Schebecka Croft and husband John, of Blairsville; 26 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Barry Rodgers and wife Shirley, of Cleveland, and Robert Rodgers, of Cleveland; a sister, Judith Croom and husband James, of Cleveland; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, Donald was preceded in death by his first wife, Karen (Reed) McCoy, and sisters Janice Woodridge and Joyce Rodgers.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Christ Temple Ministries, 28 Poplar St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at noon with the Rev. Ronnie Morris officiating.
Interment will be held in Blairsville Cemetery, in Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Excela Health Home Care, c/o Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation, 1 Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650.
