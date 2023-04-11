With his wife and daughter by his side, Donald R. Berkebile, 87, of Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Born in Johnstown on July 26, 1935, to Ralph and Thelma (Bracken) Berkebile, he was a 1953 graduate of Laura Lamar High School. Don honorably served at Fort Knox, Ky., in the United States Army, and then in the Pennsylvania National Guard.
Beginning his working career for the A&P grocery store in Indiana, he became the manager of the Blairsville and Derry locations. He then began working for WDAD and WQMU in 1968, which later became Renda Media, where he continued to work until his passing. Don also drove school bus for STA Transportation from 1998 until 2020.
Don was a Civil War buff, enjoying many trips to various battlefields. He coached and played Coney Island Softball for 25 years and was a season ticket-holder for Pitt football and basketball. He was a member of the Indiana Eagles, Elks, Moose, Masonic Lodge #313, as well as Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
Don is survived by his wife of 65 years, Arlene (Reefer) Berkebile, of Indiana; his children, Robert (Jenny) Berkebile, of Culpeper, Va.; Lori (Greg) Lezanic, of Sarver; and David (Laurie) Berkebile, of Lower Burrell; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren with two “on the way”; as well as a brother-in-law, John Bain, of Homer City.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Bain.
Friends will be received by the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Donald’s name to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, or to the Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana.
