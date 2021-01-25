Donald R. Bowers

Donald Ray Bowers, 67, of Indiana, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
The son of John William Bowers and Ruth A. (Trimpey) Bowers, he was born Jan. 18, 1954, in Somerset, where his family resided until the age of 5. Don attended Somerset Elementary School prior to the family moving to Lewistown, where he would graduate from Lewistown High School.
Don was a 1975 graduate of Penn State University with a B.S. degree in Agronomy. He retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture — Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), formerly Soil Conservation Service (SCS). He spent over 35 years serving the farming community with conservation practices. Over his career as a soil conservationist and district conservationist in Pennsylvania, he served Washington, Lancaster, Crawford and Indiana counties. He attended Calvary Presbyterian Church, Indiana.
Donald’s hobbies included fishing, especially fly fishing, fly tying, golfing, wood working and traveling with his family.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Susan Bowman Bowers. They were married in Lewistown on Aug. 23, 1975. Don is dearly remembered by his two children, Heather Bowers-Wivell, of Taneytown, Md., and Ryan Bowers, of Archbald; son-in-law, Dennis Wivell; grandson, Garrett Lewis Wivell; his brother, William Bowers (MaryAnn), of Enola; a brother-in-law, Brian Bowman (Ramona), of Springfield, Va.; three nieces, Susan Pochet, Amy Bowers and Kelsey Bowman; and one nephew, Tyler Bowman.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no visitation or services. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time at the convenience of his family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana.
Don enjoyed the outdoors and especially Blue Spruce Park. In honor of Don’s life, the family would like to dedicate a park bench in his memory. Donations toward the bench in lieu of flowers can be sent to: Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. 7th St., Indiana, PA 15701.
Please make checks payable to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home with Don’s name in the memo line.
If you would prefer to make a donation via credit card, please call the funeral home office at (724) 349-9700.