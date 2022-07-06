Donald R. Dixon, 89, of Rural Valley, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 2, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was born Sept. 20, 1932, to Robert and Evelyn Dixon. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia (Hoover) Dixon, on July 5, 1952.
Together with his wife, he owned and operated Dixon’s Market in Rural Valley from 1973-1995. He was a lifelong member of the Rural Valley Fire Department and active member of NuValley Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughters Susan (Daniel) McPherson, Cindy (Robert) Stefancik, Monica (Stephan) Spencer, Amy (Richard) Fink and Carrie (Michael) Formaini.
He was preceded in death by granddaughter Rosalynn Fink. He had eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday at NuValley Presbyterian Church. Visitation with his family will be at 10 a.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to NuValley Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley.