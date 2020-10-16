Donald R. Minto, 94, of Union Township, passed away the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Quality Life Services of New Castle.
Born on April 30, 1926, in Clymer, he was the son of Robert and Veda Mae Putt Minto.
On Nov. 6, 1948, he married his beloved wife, the former Willavene C. Fleeger. She preceded him in death on March 28, 2019.
Don had worked as a craneman for J&L Steel in Youngstown, Ohio, until he retired.
He attended First Baptist Church.
Don had served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during World War II.
He was a member of American Legion #299 in Sharon and the VFW, Post 7599 in Reynolds. A loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, Don’s greatest joy was the time he spent with his family.
Don is survived by his children, Donna Magliocca (David), of New Castle, Donald Minto (Leta), of Hermitage, and Rita Rager (Rick), of New Castle; two sisters, Sarah Benson and Barbara Hartman; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Don was preceded in death by his son, Robert L. Minto; two brothers; four sisters; and his daughter-in-law, Sherry Minto.
A private graveside service for the family will be held at Graceland Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. John Yergan. Military Rites will be conducted at the Cemetery by the New Castle Area Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.decarbofuneralhome.com.