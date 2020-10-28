obits floral 07

Donald R. Ripple, 90, of Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Beacon Ridge. Born in Elton on Feb. 28, 1930, he was a son of Lloyd Ripple and Katherine (Jenkins) Ripple.

Don was a working man of many trades. He was a painter, carpenter, butcher, a steelworker with U.S. Steel and a postal worker with the U.S. Postal Service.

He is survived by his children: Bonnie Peterman (James), of Indiana; Walter Ripple (Denise), of Indiana; Donald P. Ripple, of Indiana; Robert Ripple (Cindy), of Pittsburgh; and children from a previous marriage, Michael and Lisa. He will also be missed by three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Shirley Kelley and Margie Ripple, both of Pittsburgh.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife, Stella (Sosnick) Ripple; and by his siblings, Lloyd Ripple, Sarah Horner and an infant sister.

At the family’s request there will be no services. Condolences may be sent in care of: The Ripple Family, 70 Cribbs Road, Indiana, PA 15701.

Cremation at Rairigh-Bence Crematory is under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana.

Online condolences may be made at: www.rbfh.net.

