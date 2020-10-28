Donald R. Ripple, 90, of Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Beacon Ridge. Born in Elton on Feb. 28, 1930, he was a son of Lloyd Ripple and Katherine (Jenkins) Ripple.
Don was a working man of many trades. He was a painter, carpenter, butcher, a steelworker with U.S. Steel and a postal worker with the U.S. Postal Service.
He is survived by his children: Bonnie Peterman (James), of Indiana; Walter Ripple (Denise), of Indiana; Donald P. Ripple, of Indiana; Robert Ripple (Cindy), of Pittsburgh; and children from a previous marriage, Michael and Lisa. He will also be missed by three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Shirley Kelley and Margie Ripple, both of Pittsburgh.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife, Stella (Sosnick) Ripple; and by his siblings, Lloyd Ripple, Sarah Horner and an infant sister.
At the family’s request there will be no services. Condolences may be sent in care of: The Ripple Family, 70 Cribbs Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Cremation at Rairigh-Bence Crematory is under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana.
Online condolences may be made at: www.rbfh.net.