Donald R. Turley, 88, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg.
He was born Sept. 29, 1932, in DuBois, the son of Levin J. and Helen M. (Burch) Turley, of St. Marys.
Donald was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Greensburg. Prior to retirement, he worked as a school psychologist for Intermediate Unit 10 in Clearfield.
He was an active member of Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, serving as a past president of the organization and held various other positions.
Donald was an Army veteran who served in the Korean War and was a life member of the National American Legion.
He was also a member of the Greensburg Masonic Lodge #225 Free and Accepted Masons.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Sara “Sally” (Lunn) Turley; a son, Donald R. Turley Jr.; a daughter, Debra Kowalyk and husband Dr. Stephan Kowalyk; grandchildren, Erin Herrman and husband Zach Herrman, Connor Turley, Matthew Kowalyk and Carolyn Kowalyk; and sister, Patricia Eynon and husband Thomas.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. All guests are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
A memorial service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 3 p.m., followed by military honors accorded by South Greensburg American Legion Post 981.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National American Legion
