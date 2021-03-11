Donald R. Wingard went to join his wife, Shirley, on the morning of Friday, March 5, 2021. He died peacefully at Menorah Manor in St. Petersburg, Fla., at the age of 86.
He was born to Lloyd and Mary Wingard in Elderton on April 24, 1934.
He married his high school sweetheart on April 20, 1954.
Born and raised in Pennsylvania, he and Shirley decided to escape the frigid temperatures and relocated to Florida in 2007.
A loving husband and father, he was always there to support and provide for his family.
He is survived by four children, Cindy, Karen, Gary and Tim; four grandsons, Bo Kattoo, Tanner Kattoo, Ryan Turner and Jaylen Wingard; and two great-granddaughters, Brynn Kattoo and Presley Kattoo.
He will be dearly missed.