Donald “Skip” W. King, 86, of Prosperity Hill, went home to be with the Lord after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, from his home, where he was surrounded by his family.
The son of Carl W. and Margaret F. (McCarty) King, he was born on May 19, 1935, in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County.
On July 10, 1954, Skip married Marlene Greene and they had shared more than 67 years together.
Skip was a very active member and lifetime deacon of the Purchase Line Church of the Brethren, where he also served as the church treasurer for decades and devoted years to being a Sunday school teacher and youth adviser. Skip was always eager to give a helping hand wherever needed at the church.
Following high school, Skip worked at the Ford Plant in Buffalo, N.Y., before relocating back home to Pennsylvania in 1955. He worked for the Imperial Mining Co. from 1955-1967 at the Buck Run coal mine.
Skip completed the Mine Maintenance Mechanic Training School through Penn State and was employed by R&P Coal Company from 1968-1995 as the chief mine electrician at the Urling #3 and Mud Lick mines.
After his retirement, he became an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing each week. Known for his carpentry skills, he built homes for his two children, Murray and Lisa, where he assisted with hands-on construction at each of the homes.
For many years Skip mowed at Rowley Cemetery and for four years mowed at Thompson Cemetery, both located in Hillsdale.
Skip faithfully delivered meals for the Meals On Wheels program for more than 26 years.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene; his three children, Murray D. King and wife Chris (Beilchick), of Marion Center; Lisa D. Rowley and husband Roger, of Hillsdale; and Melissa Pisarek and husband John and family, of Texas; his two grandchildren, Dr. Jessica D. King-Dylewski and husband Dr. Jayme Dylewski, of Aurora, Colo., and Zachary M. King and fiancée Michaela Lydic, of Marion Center; his great-grandson, James Paul “JP” Dylewski, of Aurora, Colo.; his expected great-granddaughter, Juniper Ann Dylewski, arriving in March; and his nephew, who had resided with Skip and Marlene, Larry Logan and wife April and their daughter, of Texas.
Skip is also survived by his sister, Saundra Deabenderfer, of Utah, and his three sisters-in-law, Wanda King, of Maryland; Sharon King, of Tennessee; and Carol Rae Fetterman, of Prosperity Hill; and his numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Dorothy Lamer and husband Jay; Harold “Buck” King; William “Bill” King; Carol Jean Benson and husband Ralph; and James “Jim” King; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ray and Olive (Beer) Greene; his three sisters-in-law, Orabelle Henry and husband, Leroy; Gaynelle Fyock and husband Howard; Maxine Fyock and husband George; and brother-in-law, William “Bill” Fetterman.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the 1 p.m. funeral service Saturday at Purchase Line Church of the Brethren located at 3711 Purchase Line Road, Clymer, in Green Township. Pastor Brian Spencer and Pastor Dale Leverknight will be officiating. Graveside committal will follow at Ruffner Cemetery near Tanoma.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Meals On Wheels at 534 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Please visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Skip’s guestbook and share a condolence message.