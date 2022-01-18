Donald “Tango” Getty, 78, of Aultman, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at his home.
Born in Aultman on Feb. 24, 1943, he was a son of Wayne S. Getty and Margaret (Phillips) Getty.
Tango loved dogs, taking walks in the woods, working on cars and especially spending time with his nieces and nephews.
He will be missed by his brothers, Robert Getty, Ken Getty (Denise) and Jim Getty (Sharon); and his sisters, Hazel Stephens, Margaret Leipper (Tom) and Linda Getty (Gary). Tango will also be remembered by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three infant brothers and two infant sisters; as well as his grandparents, Dale and Hazel Getty and Dossie and Dave Phillips.
Per Tango’s request there will be no public visitation. A private graveside service is planned for his family at Oakland Cemetery. Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana, is assisting the family with the service arrangements.
The family would like to thank VNA Hospice for their care and compassion.
