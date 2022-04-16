Donald W. Aikins

Donald Wayne Aikins, 83, of Indiana, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at Crystal Waters Nursing Home.
A son of Laird N. and Leona M. (Marshall) Aikins, he was born Dec. 2, 1938, in Dutch Run.
Wayne proudly served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard.
He worked for Foodland markets as a supervisor for 25 years until its closure.
He then worked for R&P, and Consol for 17 years, until his retirement in 1999.
He was a longtime member of Harmony Grove Lutheran Church for 70 years and more recently attended First United Methodist Church in Marion Center.
Wayne enjoyed his family, loved retirement and his former camp in Benezette, traveling, playing cards and especially enjoyed his Tuesday Morning Men’s Dart Club in Marion Center, and his Wednesday Morning Men’s Dart Club in Creekside.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy L. (Stiver) Aikins; three sons, Roger Aikins, of Indiana; Rodney Aikins and wife Kimberly (Allender), of Indiana; and David Aikins and wife Ronna (Little), of Blairsville; grandchildren, Dr. Katie Monsour and husband Geoffrey; Lacey Wagner and husband Kyle; Alex Aikins and wife Leann (Wadsworth); Audrey Mallory and husband Jared; and Daniel Aikins and his wife Megan (Risinger); his beautiful great-grandchildren, Allie Aikins, Tanner Aikins, Gabriel Mallory and Zoey Wagner; his brothers, William Aikins and wife Beverly and Richard Aikins and wife Kathy; sisters-in-law: Peggy Aikins Hornock, Sarah McCullough and Martha Himes; brother-in-law, Max Stiver; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Aikins; a nephew, Brian Aikins; brothers-in-law, James McCullough and Clayton Winebark; and sisters-in-law, Margaret Winebark and Alice Stiver.
The family will receive friends and family on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jerrad Peterman officiating.
Private interment will take place at Marion Center Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the VNA Hospice and the staff of Crystal Waters Nursing Home for their kindness and care.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial donations be made to First United Methodist Church, 204 Main St., Marion Center, PA 15759, or Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, PA 15732.
Until we meet again.