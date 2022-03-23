On Monday, March 21, 2022, Donald William Elkin transitioned from the here and now to the forever in Heaven.
Don was born May 23, 1934, to Ruby and Arthur Elkin. He was the youngest of three brothers.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Arthur L. and Darl Elkin and their wives, Ruth and Annabell.
Don was married for 68 years to Dorothy Baun and he is survived by her and six of their seven children, Kimberly, Kristin, Mark, Courtland, Jennifer and Darcy. His daughter, Bethany, was in Heaven with all the other beloved members of his extended family to guide him in his next journey.
Don grew up in Rochester Mills and graduated from Penn State. After retirement, he and Dorothy moved to the Washington, D.C., area to be closer to their children and five grandchildren, Kathleen, Brian, Steven, Katherine and David.
It was the second of two requests that Donald requested no funeral or memorial service. It was his first request that all those who knew and loved him take a moment to remember that we are judged not by those we love, but by those who love us. He was proud of his large extended family of good and kind people.