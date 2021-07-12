Donald W. Singer, 88, of Shelocta, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born June 4, 1933, in Irwin.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. He attended the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Lewisville.
Don had worked 35 years at Blairsville Westinghouse and farmed all of his life.
Surviving are his sister-in-law, Ruth Crawford, Shelocta; niece Darlene Crawford, Shelocta; and several other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Hazel M. (Ewing) Singer.
Visitation will be held at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Timothy Monroe officiating. Committal service and full military rites will be held in the Ebenezer Cemetery, Lewisville, on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to: Ebenezer Church, c/o Karen Davis, 41 Maple Ave., Blairsville, PA 15717.